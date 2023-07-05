Rochester Towers Condominiums okayed for some residents to return

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some residents of the Rochester Towers Condominiums will be allowed to move back in.
The City of Rochester Community Development Department says it has notified First Service Residential that their request for partial occupancy for the Rochester Towers Condominiums has been approved. The building was evacuated on June 2 after an inspection found the building wasn't structurally sound. Residents were allowed back in temporarily on June 14 to retrieve personal items.
The Order Modification notice is available by clicking here.
Questions about when residents will return to the building, as well as the plans for remediation and construction activities should be directed to Sarah Delaney, with the law firm of Hellmuth & Johnson, which is speaking on behalf of the Rochester Towers Condominiums.