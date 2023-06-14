Rochester Towers Condominium tenants granted temporary access to homes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled
across central Minnesota this afternoon and will gradually move
into southeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Smoke will gradually
dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear
Mississippi River Valley. Therefore the alert has been extended
until Friday morning.

In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air
to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone
will be elevated the Rochester area during the afternoon hours,
but will decrease Thursday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about;
health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-;
land-climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rochester Towers Condominium tenants granted temporary access to homes

  • 0

Tenants at the Rochester Towers were allowed to go back in today to retrieve personal items as crews continue to work on the building. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote has the latest on when people may be able to go back to their homes for good.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Displaced residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium are allowed access to their units for the first time in two weeks.

Several tenants, who requested to stay anonymous, spoke about the short-term moving out process the condominium started facilitating Wednesday morning. 

Each resident was required to show photo identification and was given a 45 minute time slot to gather essential items from their units. Tenants were allowed to bring one vehicle into the garage and one person to help move out. The building's security team and Rochester Police Department officers helped facilitate the whole process.

The Hellmuth & Johnson law firm representing the condominium provided KIMT with the following statement: "Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Rochester Towers Community Members were allowed to access their units to retrieve essential items through a supervised, scheduled, and time sensitive process. Only residents with picture identification can access the building. Each unit is allowed to bring one vehicle into the garage for 45 minutes to retrieve and load essential items. Security and off-duty police are assisting throughout this process. The retrieval is scheduled to be completed by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. There will be additional days in the coming weeks for residents to gather more items.

Recommended for you