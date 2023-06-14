Rochester Towers Condominium tenants granted temporary access to homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Displaced residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium are allowed access to their units for the first time in two weeks.
Several tenants, who requested to stay anonymous, spoke about the short-term moving out process the condominium started facilitating Wednesday morning.
Each resident was required to show photo identification and was given a 45 minute time slot to gather essential items from their units. Tenants were allowed to bring one vehicle into the garage and one person to help move out. The building's security team and Rochester Police Department officers helped facilitate the whole process.
The Hellmuth & Johnson law firm representing the condominium provided KIMT with the following statement: "Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Rochester Towers Community Members were allowed to access their units to retrieve essential items through a supervised, scheduled, and time sensitive process. Only residents with picture identification can access the building. Each unit is allowed to bring one vehicle into the garage for 45 minutes to retrieve and load essential items. Security and off-duty police are assisting throughout this process. The retrieval is scheduled to be completed by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. There will be additional days in the coming weeks for residents to gather more items.