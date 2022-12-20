 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday
and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester Tow services already staying busy and preparing ahead of winter storm

  • Updated
Many tow services are already swamped with calls as this weeks winter storm approaches. KIMT News 3's Samantha Soto caught up with a local tow company about how they are preparing for the influx of accidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the cold snap a lot of ice is covering roadways causing lots of slide offs and  keeping tow companies busy. 

The tow services in the area are already swamped. 

And Virgil's Auto Repair And Tow says they don't see it slowing down any time soon.

Owner John Douglas says he has responded to 13 calls alone since 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and 27 in total since yesterday morning. 

That includes responding to cars needing wench outs and jump starts and even some getting  locked out while warming up their car. 

Douglas is prepared to  respond to even more accidents over the next few days.

“We're expecting quite a few busy days plan on getting some sleep tonight hopefully and get off work a little bit early tomorrow and take a nap before the storm hits around midnight,” he says.

He also says if your car's battery is more than 3 years old he recommends getting it replaced to avoid needing a jump start. 

“If your battery hasn't been replaced within the last three years I always recommend replacing it especially if you're having some hard starts in the morning, with this cold bitter weather that's coming here in the next week,” he adds. 

Drivers should keep a distance between other cars, slow down and pull over if you see any emergency vehicle lights, and don't travel if you don't have to.

