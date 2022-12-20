Rochester Tow services already staying busy and preparing ahead of winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the cold snap a lot of ice is covering roadways causing lots of slide offs and keeping tow companies busy.
The tow services in the area are already swamped.
And Virgil's Auto Repair And Tow says they don't see it slowing down any time soon.
Owner John Douglas says he has responded to 13 calls alone since 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and 27 in total since yesterday morning.
That includes responding to cars needing wench outs and jump starts and even some getting locked out while warming up their car.
Douglas is prepared to respond to even more accidents over the next few days.
“We're expecting quite a few busy days plan on getting some sleep tonight hopefully and get off work a little bit early tomorrow and take a nap before the storm hits around midnight,” he says.
He also says if your car's battery is more than 3 years old he recommends getting it replaced to avoid needing a jump start.
“If your battery hasn't been replaced within the last three years I always recommend replacing it especially if you're having some hard starts in the morning, with this cold bitter weather that's coming here in the next week,” he adds.
Drivers should keep a distance between other cars, slow down and pull over if you see any emergency vehicle lights, and don't travel if you don't have to.