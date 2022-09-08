Rochester tourism industry gets big boost from American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are announcing nearly half a million dollars in federal investment in Rochester’s travel and tourism industry.
The $468,699 investment is part of the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program, funded through the American Rescue Plan. It will go to support the city of Rochester with building renovations and improvements to the Mayo Civic Center and the Historic Chateau Theatre, supporting around 300 jobs.
“This funding will create good-paying jobs and make infrastructure improvements to the Mayo Civic Center and Historic Chateau Theater, two venues in the heart of downtown Rochester,” says Senator Klobuchar. “As co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, I’ll keep fighting to ensure that Rochester’s tourism industry has the resources it needs to thrive.”
The Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program is designed to help accelerate the recovery of the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation industries and build back the communities that depend on them.
“The travel and tourism industry is starting to bounce back after a tough few years, but many small businesses are still hurting from the pandemic,” says Senator Smith. “These improvements to the Mayo Civic Center and the Historic Chateau Theatre will help accelerate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry in Rochester and support economic activity and jobs in the area. I’m proud of our work to pass the American Rescue Plan, which made investments like these possible.”