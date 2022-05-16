Rochester to receive more than $1.6 million dollars from national opioid settlement

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz signed the Opioid Response Bill into law on May 11, kickstarting the disbursement of funds from the $26 billion dollar national opioid settlement.
Attorney General Keith Ellison's website states Minnesota will receive more than $222 million dollars from the national settlement, with more than $4 million dollars going to Olmsted County and $1.6 million dollars going towards the city of Rochester.
Ellison's website said payments will be made from opioid giants McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson and Johnson.
The Minnesota Department of Health lists opioids as the most used drug in 2020 associated with fatal and non fatal overdoses in Olmsted County in nearly 20 years.
MDH data shows that 16 people died from opioids in 2020, with another 48 becoming hospitalized.
Zumbro Valley Health Center Director of Substance Use Programs, Corey Kanz, said he hopes the funds are used to promote opioid education, as well as the hiring of professionals to help with rehabilitation and treatment.
"We are constantly in collaborative efforts with the emergency room and with those collaborative efforts we are trying to try to cut down on the individuals that are falling into this pattern over and over again and I think that money would be very well spent trying to reduce that recidivism rate and how to get warm handoffs to placements around the area or the state," Kanz said.
The City of Rochester tells KIMT amounts from the opioid settlement could change due to legal fees and other expenses.
The City has not yet disclosed how it will utilize the funds.