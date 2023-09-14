Rochester to host state tourism conference in 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Explore Minnesota chose Rochester as the next host for the state tourism conference. The conference will take place February 26th and 27th in 2024 at the Mayo Civic Center.
About 300 people are expected to attend the conference bringing the Med City an opportunity to showcase all it has to offer tourists.
Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center president Joe Ward says, "It's another opportunity to reintroduce Rochester. Rochester continues to change and evolve as the years go on and a lot of the guests that will be here just haven't seen Rochester in quite a while."
Guests at the conference will have an opportunity to visit local restaurants and explore. Local businesses may see a spike in revenue from the conference.
He says, "It's just a really great opportunity and knowing that the impact that these folks can have when they leave and tell everybody about where Rochester is headed. Really, that's probably about the most important part for me and I'm just excited about the opportunity to host them."