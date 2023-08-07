Rochester to get $7.4 million for park-and-ride project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The City of Rochester is getting more than $7 million for a transportation project to increase transit demand, reduce congestion, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Monday that Rochester will receive $7.4 million to build a park-and-ride lot to allow residents and visitors to park outside downtown and take Rochester Public Transit routes to jobs and opportunities.
$17.5 million to also going to Metro Transit to to buy battery-electric buses, chargers and bus equipment to replace aging diesel buses, as well as fund workforce development. MnDOT, on behalf of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. (Heartland Express) and Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council (Prairieland Transit), will use $1.5 million to buy propane-fueled buses and supporting fueling equipment. And White Earth Public Transit will receive $723,171 to buy low-emission buses with electronic farebox systems to replace older vehicles.
“These grants will contribute directly to Minnesota’s goal of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment, and our economy,” says Mark Nelson, assistant director of MnDOT’s Office of Transit and Active Transportation. “They highlight our state’s commitment to low- and no emission vehicles in public transit and working toward a more environmentally responsible fleet across the state.”
The Minnesota grants are part of 130 awards from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration. The $1.7 billion in funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and includes transit projects in 46 states and territories.