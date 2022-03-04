Rochester theft and burglary result in probation for Wabasha County man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Robbing a business and trying to steal from someone’s car results in probation for a Wabasha County man.
David Ray Collier, 32 of Kellogg, has pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Collier entered a Rochester business on November 22, 2020, and asked an employee to give him all the money in the cash register. Investigators say the employee was afraid of what Collier might do and gave him about $80.
A woman then told Rochester police she caught Collier in her garage on March 12, 2021. The woman says she used remote start on her vehicle and then entered the garage to see Collier opening the driver’s side door. According to the woman, Collier said he was looking for a cigarette and then walked off.
Collier has now been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.