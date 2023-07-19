Rochester thanks local lawmakers for legislative work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2023 was one of the busiest years ever for the Minnesota legislature.
Now that the dust has settled on the session, the city of Rochester is thanking the lawmakers who helped push for many area projects.
A ceremony commending the lawmakers' efforts was held on Wednesday at the Rochester Parks and Forestry Maintenance Operations Facility.
The outdated facility is set to be replaced thanks to $14 million of funding secured by the state legislators. It's one of many triumphs they were celebrating.
Some of the other accomplishments highlighted at the event include extending funding bonds for the Rochester airport, improvements to the city's trail system, and a new parking facility.
State lawmakers also approved the city renewing the local sales tax through a voter referendum.
Lawmakers in both houses of the state legislature credit the Rochester City Council for giving them so many projects to push forward.
"There's a collaborative process that goes on," said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL, Rochester). We need to know what the city's needs are and they communicate that to us. "
"The council has to agree by resolution that they want to do this, then they take it to the voters," added Sen. Carla Nelson (R, Rochester). The legislature just allows the city council to make their case to the voters."
The lawmakers also applauded themselves for being able to reach across the aisle to pass the larger spending bills of this year's session.
Other small projects in the city receiving new funding include housing aid, public safety aid, and funding for treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The next legislative session is set to begin on February 12th, 2024.