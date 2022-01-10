Rochester teen sent to prison for shooting his father

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting his father is sending a 19-year-old to prison.
Colby James Cleveland of Rochester was ordered Monday to spend three years behind bars, with credit for 294 days already served. Cleveland pleaded guilty in November 2021 to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a charge of second-degree attempted murder was dismissed.
Cleveland was accused of shooting his father in the leg on March 19, 2021, after an argument about rent at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester. Cleveland turned himself a few days after the shooting.