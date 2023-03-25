Rochester teen named Youth of the Year by Minnesota Boys & Girls Clubs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester teen has been named the 2023 Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs Minnesota Alliance.
Baylie Chappuis, a junior at Century High School, will now represent Minnesota at the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year competition in June.
“Baylie embodies resiliency. She employs the strengths and strategies she has learned at Club to face adversity with confidence,” says Samuel Hawkins, Director of Programs at Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. “She’s an expert at leveraging resources and has become an effective leader for other Club youth. For example, her dedication to her academic success encourages younger Club youth to find passion and purpose in their schoolwork as well. The mission of Club is written on [Baylie’s] heart. By focusing on her own journey, she inspires others.”
Youth of the Year candidates are judged based on categories of written essays, panel interviews, and public speaking. Judges included Former Vikings/Gopher Ben Williams; Bell Bank VP Chad Lindgren; Edmentum COO Ryan Hagedorn; and Leech Lake Boys & Girls Club Chairman, alumnus, and Minnesota Boys & Girls Clubs Alliance board member Faron Jackson. The Youth of the Year program is sponsored by Bell Bank, the Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx, Vikings, Twins, Minnesota United, and Bally Sports North.