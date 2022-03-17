Rochester teen accused of ramming his ex-girlfriend's vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teenager is facing charges after allegedly ramming his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 700 block of County Road 16 SE at around 10:13 pm Wednesday night. Deputies say they arrived to find a 16-year-old female from Stewartville crying in her vehicle. She told deputies her ex-boyfriend had followed her when she left a friend’s home and eventually got in front of her and blocked both lanes with his vehicle.
The female said after speaking briefly to her ex-boyfriend, she drove away and he followed her again. She says he swerved at her and then deliberately crashed into her vehicle.
Deputies say the 16-year-old ex-boyfriend returned to the scene with his mother and claimed he had just been behind the ex-girlfriend when she slammed on the brakes and made him crash into her. Deputies, however, say damage to the female’s vehicle was on the side and not the rear which fit her story and not his.
The 16-year-old ex-boyfriend was arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony stalking, and misdemeanor domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says he was taken to Lino Lakes juvenile detention facility.