Rochester Taco Bell struggling to find staff

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Despite the United States adding 528,000 jobs, A Rochester fast food restaurant chain is still struggling to find staff.
According to Border Foods Director of Operations Todd Austin the Taco Bell restaurants are looking for people to work early morning and late nights but it's difficult. Border Foods is the Minneapolis based company that owns and operates taco bell franchises. One of it's Med City restaurants is doing everything it can to find staff for the fall including having a big help wanted sign outside of it. It's even contacting applicants for interviews the same day they apply.
"There's still plenty of space. We operate three restaurants in Rochester, we have one in Stewartville which is very close," explains Austin. "We have plenty of opportunities at each one of our restaurants whether it's being a front line team member or if you want to get into management, whatever you're looking for we have plenty of opportunities to fill many roles."
Austin says the restaurants in Rochester are looking for a total of 30-40 employees to fill up the openings between its three Med City locations. Anyone interested in applying can click here.