Rochester Swim Club hosting an overdose training

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With an increase in overdoses over the past few years, learning what to do in the event of an overdose can help save someone’s life.
The Rochester Swim Club is hosting their second annual overdose training on Saturday, August 5th at 10 AM. Teaching the class is a certified narcan provider.
The training involves spending an hour at Silver Lake Pool, learning how to administer narcan and what the signs of an overdose can show up as.
Rochester Swim Club aquatics director Sam Sonnabend says, “I think it's super important. I mean, it's super applicable, it could happen to anyone, could happen to anyone you know and could stumble across it in street as well.”