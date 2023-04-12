Rochester student wins innovator award from Women’s Foundation of Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Mayo High School student has been selected as an Innovator for the 2023-2024 Cohort for the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Innovator Program.
Junior Isha Kapoor will receive a $2,500 grant, as well as online and in-person gatherings for leadership development, advocacy, and building community.
"I feel extremely honored and thankful to be a recipient of the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Innovator Grant for the 2023-2024 cycle,” says Kapoor. “The resources and funding from this grant will be utilized to promote engagement in STEM and leadership opportunities among young girls of color in my community. I will specifically be working with students in middle school and in the first year of high school. For me personally, the grant will provide an amazing opportunity to receive direct coaching and mentorship from experts in the organization and refine my leadership skills. I am also excited about the prospect of networking with and learning from other ’innovators’ supported by the WFMN."
Kapoor serves as the co-chair of the Equity Team at Mayo High School and has been working under the guidance of a Mayo Clinic physician researcher, Dr. Wilson Gonsalves, for the past two years. Kapoor has presented her work at regional, national, and international meetings and has received several awards. Based on her research efforts, she was invited to serve as an officer for the Minnesota Junior Academy of Science in 2022.
“As one of the Olmsted County commissioner representatives on the Rochester Olmsted Youth Council, I want to say how proud I am of Isha and excited she’s been selected for this award,” says Commissioner Mark Thein. “Isha is a fine example of a young adult who is making a positive difference in Olmsted County. When I think about the future, I am optimistic knowing we have young adults like Isha committed to making their communities a better place.”