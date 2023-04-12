Rochester student wins innovator award from Women’s Foundation of Minnesota

 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Rochester student wins innovator award from Women’s Foundation of Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Mayo High School student has been selected as an Innovator for the 2023-2024 Cohort for the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Innovator Program.

Junior Isha Kapoor will receive a $2,500 grant, as well as online and in-person gatherings for leadership development, advocacy, and building community.

"I feel extremely honored and thankful to be a recipient of the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Innovator Grant for the 2023-2024 cycle,” says Kapoor.  “The resources and funding from this grant will be utilized to promote engagement in STEM and leadership opportunities among young girls of color in my community. I will specifically be working with students in middle school and in the first year of high school. For me personally, the grant will provide an amazing opportunity to receive direct coaching and mentorship from experts in the organization and refine my leadership skills. I am also excited about the prospect of networking with and learning from other ’innovators’ supported by the WFMN."

Kapoor serves as the co-chair of the Equity Team at Mayo High School and has been working under the guidance of a Mayo Clinic physician researcher, Dr. Wilson Gonsalves, for the past two years.  Kapoor has presented her work at regional, national, and international meetings and has received several awards.  Based on her research efforts, she was invited to serve as an officer for the Minnesota Junior Academy of Science in 2022.

“As one of the Olmsted County commissioner representatives on the Rochester Olmsted Youth Council, I want to say how proud I am of Isha and excited she’s been selected for this award,” says Commissioner Mark Thein.  “Isha is a fine example of a young adult who is making a positive difference in Olmsted County. When I think about the future, I am optimistic knowing we have young adults like Isha committed to making their communities a better place.”

