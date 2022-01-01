You are the owner of this article.
...Winter Storm Winding Down This Evening Then Dangerous Cold
Tonight into Sunday Morning...

.Snowfall will continue to wind down across the region this
evening, primarily from northwest to southeast. Areas of
southeast Iowa may continue to see periods of moderate snowfall,
but too will wind down over the next few hours. Travel conditions
may remain relatively poor even after snowfall ends due to this
snowfall easily being blown around and across roadways. Replacing
snowfall, and already in place across much of the state, will be
bitter to dangerous cold and wind chills lasting into Sunday
morning.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester sports store seeing skate sales increase

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Now that winter is here, a Rochester sports store is seeing sales on skates increase.

According to Sports Headquarters manager Alec Waite skating is popular now more than ever. Waite says people are buying more skates to stay active in the winter.

He also says he's been seeing more people buy ice skates since the pandemic began.

"We couldn't even unload skates fast enough. They were just on the pallet sitting there," Waite recalls. "We didn't check them in the system or anything. They were just flying out the door."

This year Waite ordered as many skates as he could to make sure anyone who wants a pair can buy one. Sports Headquarters carries both new and used skates.

