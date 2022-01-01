Rochester sports store seeing skate sales increase

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Now that winter is here, a Rochester sports store is seeing sales on skates increase.
According to Sports Headquarters manager Alec Waite skating is popular now more than ever. Waite says people are buying more skates to stay active in the winter.
He also says he's been seeing more people buy ice skates since the pandemic began.
"We couldn't even unload skates fast enough. They were just on the pallet sitting there," Waite recalls. "We didn't check them in the system or anything. They were just flying out the door."
This year Waite ordered as many skates as he could to make sure anyone who wants a pair can buy one. Sports Headquarters carries both new and used skates.