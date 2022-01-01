Rochester sports store seeing skate sales increase

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down This Evening Then Dangerous Cold Tonight into Sunday Morning... .Snowfall will continue to wind down across the region this evening, primarily from northwest to southeast. Areas of southeast Iowa may continue to see periods of moderate snowfall, but too will wind down over the next few hours. Travel conditions may remain relatively poor even after snowfall ends due to this snowfall easily being blown around and across roadways. Replacing snowfall, and already in place across much of the state, will be bitter to dangerous cold and wind chills lasting into Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25 below zero. * WHERE...Much of Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&