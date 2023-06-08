Rochester snowplow driver will not be prosecuted for fatal collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No charges will be filed over the woman killed by a snowplow on February 24.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Linda Rud, 69 of Rochester, was hit by the city snowplow as it was backing up near the intersection of Pinewood Road SE and 30th Avenue SE. The tragedy happened around 8:54 am and traffic in the area was blocked off for around three hours afterwards.
The City of Rochester now says it has received notice from the Minnesota State Patrol that the charges against the snowplow driver, Jordan Bradley Dohrmann, 32 of Rochester, will not be pursued.
The City of Rochester says it continues to convey its deepest sympathies to Linda Rud’s family and loved ones.