Rochester small businesses offer deals for 'Small Business Saturday'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Saturday will be 'Small Business Day' and Janky Gear, a Med City consignment store, is celebrating by handing out scratch offs that will have prizes and deals.
Paige Jehnke, the owner of Janky Gear, said the scratch offs will contain discounts, like 10%, 15% and 20% off items or have prizes such as stickers.
The shop local day is in the fourth quarter for businesses, which Jehnke said can be crucial for stores.
"A lot of small businesses and a lot of big businesses, you know the fourth quarter that makes or breaks your year. So, I think being consignment and used, we have good prices already and we are competitive. It is hard to sometimes compete with convenience of online. It is easy to stay home and click a button. So, we really try to make it more personal," Jehnke said.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has a full list of Med City stores that will be offering deals on Saturday and can be found by clicking here.
Janky Gear opens its doors at 10 a.m. on Saturday.