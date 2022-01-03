Rochester small businesses get over $200,000 in pandemic grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 46 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic have received a total of $209,000 in grants from Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI)
“From improving air quality to creating new methods of engaging their customers, Rochester businesses showed through this program that they have no shortage of ideas for innovating their models in response to adversity,” says John Wade, president of RAEDI. Grants of up to $5,000 were awarded through the Rochester Innovation Grant Program.
RAEDI says priority was given to historically under-served businesses. 57% of grants went to women-owned businesses, 37% to racial or ethnic minority-owned businesses, and 2% to veteran-owned businesses.
“We are pleased to see this funding be provided to local businesses. The focus on women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses recognizes the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on this segment of businesses,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “We worked with RAEDI to help ensure the grant opportunity was easy to access. Thank you to RAEDI for their leadership and continued partnership. Local businesses are such a vital part of our economy and imperative to a vibrant community.”
Grant recipients are:
A Unique Twinkle LLC: $5,000
A-Z Logistics Inc: $5,000
Ageless Esthetics Medspa: $4,000
Arnold Athletics LLC (Detour Athletics): $5,000
Beetle's Bar & Grill Inc: $4,979.62
Blue Diamond Restaurant LLC: $2,208.04
Blue Sky Dental, PLLC: $3,145.50
Bowlocity Entertainment Center, Inc.: $2,537.74
Bramel Inc. (Glynner’s Pub): $5,000
Cashmere Lux Hair Salon: $1,700
Centric Healthcare LLC: $5,000
Cheryl Scranton Color Studio LLC: $3,000
Dahl Dance Inc: $5,000
Elevate Marketing Solutions LLC: $4,237.51
Finbrew LLC (Little Thistle Brewing Company): $4,796.69
Garden of Massage: $4,924.85
Grandmas Kitchen of Olmsted LLC: $5,000
Gray Duck Entertainment LLC: $5,000
Herbal Spa and Nail: $2,966.16
Immigrant Solutions Center LLC: $4,989.61
James M Krom Natural Images: $5,000
Jersey Jo's Inc.: $5,000
Joes Auto Care INC (Joes Auto & Tire): $5,000
Johnson Int’l LLC: $4,632.86
Kristine Phan: $5,000
Laura Meihofer: $5,000
Maine Cutz LLC: $5,000
Master Jewelers, Inc: $4,395
MotivateMe LLC: $5,000
NAK Investments LLC (Minnesota Shave Ice): $5,000
North West Nails LLC: $5,000
Old Abe LLC: $5,000
Pasquale and Friends Corp (Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria): $5,000
Poppi Italian Leather: $4,595
Rain Nail Salon: $2,962.76
Resilience Impact LLC: $4,741.69
Roca Climbing & Fitness: $5,000
Rochester MN Moms Blog, LLC (wrkshp): $5,000
Salon Nouvo INC: $5,000
Save & Give, LLC (EPIC Endeavors Academy): $5,000
Schmitt’s Stride Rite, LLC: $5,000
Silver Lake Center, LLC (Silver Lake Shopping Center): $5,000
Tea Time LLC: $4,186.97
The Big BANG Entertainment (Big BANG Companies): $5,000
The Hello Social (Hello Media): $5,000
Vanessa L Persinger (Vanessa's Hair Studio): $5,000