Rochester small businesses get over $200,000 in pandemic grants

  • Updated
Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. RAEDI

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 46 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic have received a total of $209,000 in grants from Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI)

“From improving air quality to creating new methods of engaging their customers, Rochester businesses showed through this program that they have no shortage of ideas for innovating their models in response to adversity,” says John Wade, president of RAEDI.  Grants of up to $5,000 were awarded through the Rochester Innovation Grant Program.

RAEDI says priority was given to historically under-served businesses.  57% of grants went to women-owned businesses, 37% to racial or ethnic minority-owned businesses, and 2% to veteran-owned businesses.

“We are pleased to see this funding be provided to local businesses. The focus on women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses recognizes the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on this segment of businesses,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms.  “We worked with RAEDI to help ensure the grant opportunity was easy to access. Thank you to RAEDI for their leadership and continued partnership. Local businesses are such a vital part of our economy and imperative to a vibrant community.”

Grant recipients are:

A Unique Twinkle LLC: $5,000

A-Z Logistics Inc: $5,000

Ageless Esthetics Medspa: $4,000

Arnold Athletics LLC (Detour Athletics): $5,000

Beetle's Bar & Grill Inc: $4,979.62

Blue Diamond Restaurant LLC: $2,208.04

Blue Sky Dental, PLLC: $3,145.50

Bowlocity Entertainment Center, Inc.: $2,537.74

Bramel Inc. (Glynner’s Pub): $5,000

Cashmere Lux Hair Salon: $1,700

Centric Healthcare LLC: $5,000

Cheryl Scranton Color Studio LLC: $3,000

Dahl Dance Inc: $5,000

Elevate Marketing Solutions LLC: $4,237.51

Finbrew LLC (Little Thistle Brewing Company): $4,796.69

Garden of Massage: $4,924.85

Grandmas Kitchen of Olmsted LLC: $5,000

Gray Duck Entertainment LLC: $5,000

Herbal Spa and Nail: $2,966.16

Immigrant Solutions Center LLC: $4,989.61

James M Krom Natural Images: $5,000

Jersey Jo's Inc.: $5,000

Joes Auto Care INC (Joes Auto & Tire): $5,000

Johnson Int’l LLC: $4,632.86

Kristine Phan: $5,000

Laura Meihofer: $5,000

Maine Cutz LLC: $5,000

Master Jewelers, Inc: $4,395

MotivateMe LLC: $5,000

NAK Investments LLC (Minnesota Shave Ice): $5,000

North West Nails LLC: $5,000

Old Abe LLC: $5,000

Pasquale and Friends Corp (Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria): $5,000

Poppi Italian Leather: $4,595

Rain Nail Salon: $2,962.76

Resilience Impact LLC: $4,741.69

Roca Climbing & Fitness: $5,000

Rochester MN Moms Blog, LLC (wrkshp): $5,000

Salon Nouvo INC: $5,000

Save & Give, LLC (EPIC Endeavors Academy): $5,000

Schmitt’s Stride Rite, LLC: $5,000

Silver Lake Center, LLC (Silver Lake Shopping Center): $5,000

Tea Time LLC: $4,186.97

The Big BANG Entertainment (Big BANG Companies): $5,000

The Hello Social (Hello Media): $5,000

Vanessa L Persinger (Vanessa's Hair Studio): $5,000

