...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rochester siblings sentenced for baseball bat assault

  Updated
Mina Hanna

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A brother and sister accused of beating someone with a baseball bat have pleaded guilty.

Mina Tony Hanna, 21 of Rochester, and Georgina Tony Hanna, 21 of Rochester, had been charged with three counts of assault but each agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Rochester police say the two of them used a pink baseball bat to attack an adult male on September 16, 2022.  The victim told Rochester police he was struck on the arms and upper body until he grabbed the bat from Mina Hanna and threw it away.

Court documents state the victim and the Hannas were involved in a property dispute and Georgina Hanna and the victim have a child together. 

Mina and Georgina Hanna have each been sentenced to one year of supervised probation.  Mina Hanna must also pay a $300 fine or do 20 hours of community work service.

