Rochester siblings sentenced for baseball bat assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A brother and sister accused of beating someone with a baseball bat have pleaded guilty.
Mina Tony Hanna, 21 of Rochester, and Georgina Tony Hanna, 21 of Rochester, had been charged with three counts of assault but each agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Rochester police say the two of them used a pink baseball bat to attack an adult male on September 16, 2022. The victim told Rochester police he was struck on the arms and upper body until he grabbed the bat from Mina Hanna and threw it away.
Court documents state the victim and the Hannas were involved in a property dispute and Georgina Hanna and the victim have a child together.
Mina and Georgina Hanna have each been sentenced to one year of supervised probation. Mina Hanna must also pay a $300 fine or do 20 hours of community work service.