Rochester shooting suspect taken into custody near Ashland Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police officers are responding to the Ashland Apartments after taking a shooting suspect into custody Friday afternoon.
RPD says reports of shots fired came in around 4:15pm. One suspect was taken into custody and police tell KIMT News 3 no injuries have been reported.
Police are still on the scene of the apartment complex as the investigation continues.
Law enforcement agencies do say there's no danger to the public but they're asking anyone near the area to avoid it, if possible.