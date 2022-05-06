Rochester set to exceed record gas prices, AAA offers fuel saving options

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have a long drive for Mother's Day weekend you may want to consider carpooling as gas prices soar.
AAA says Rochester could top the record high price of $4.13 for our area.
We're currently just eight cents away from meeting it and regional public affairs director Gene LaDoucer says it's likely the Med-City will even exceed that record.
He explained, "You're only 8 cents away and gasoline prices aren't likely to retreat anytime too soon so I'd say in the next couple of days you'll be at or above your record price."
According to GasBuddy the statewide average has hit just under $4 a gallon which is the highest it's been since 2013.
To save some green LaDoucer recommends driving a fuel efficient vehicle if possibility. However, more realistically, the best thing to do is consolidate trips, take excess weight out of vehicles, and drive at or below the speed limit to conserve fuel.
LaDoucer does day prices will hopefully stabilize following Memorial Day weekend.
He added, "People prepare for the busy summer travel season and then they stabilize and go down again in the fall. One thing we may see is as these prices continue to move higher people will begin to use less gasoline; by using less gasoline that will help the supply issue and help to stabilize the prices and perhaps bring them down a bit."
AAA says the cause of the high prices is due to the conflict in Ukraine with oil prices up more than $110 a barrel.