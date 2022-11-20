Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man.
Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
Investigators said the value of the scooters totaled $13,390.
Schutz has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $400 in restitution. Schutz received a stay of imposition, which means the felony convictions will be converted to misdemeanors if he successfully completes his sentence.