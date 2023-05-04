Rochester school district says it was victim of a 'ransomware' attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is now saying the April 6 cybersecurity incident that shut down its network and all major technology systems was a ransomware attack.
The school district says it alerted the FBI and did not pay a ransom, but did not reveal the nature of the incident until now to protect the integrity of the investigation. A ransomware attack is when a hacker gains access to a institution’s computer system, then encrypts the data and demands some form of payment to decrypt it.
RPS released a statement Thursday saying is has says it has “determined that personal information belonging to some Rochester Public School employees was involved in the incident. This includes a small number of students who are or were employed by RPS. As of now, we have no evidence that the personal information of any students who do not work for RPS was affected. We mailed notification letters to the affected individuals today. We elected to mail the letters because it is the most reliable method to ensure the affected individuals are notified.”
RPS says it has no evidence any of that personal information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud. District technology teams and cybersecurity experts continue work to restore the RPS computer system to full operation.