Rochester school district employee is running for the Minnesota House

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A school district employee is running to represent Rochester in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Lida Casper announced her candidacy Thursday in House District 25B. She is the Community School Site Facilitator at Riverside Central Elementary.
“I have spent my career in education: teaching, learning from, listening to, and respecting people and culture,” says Casper. “I have been privileged to serve students and families in Bronx, New York, and I embraced a life of powerful friendships, learning, and subsisting in rural Alaska. Over the last nine years my family has carved out a place in our community and in our schools here in Rochester, Minnesota.
“Through my own personal and professional experiences,” continues Casper, “I know that for communities to thrive, families need access to stable housing, access to quality health care, high quality public schools, strong collaboration between community and law enforcement, and ample economic opportunities.”
Casper is seeking the DFL nomination.