Rochester School Board eyeing massive budget cuts for 2023-2024

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester School Board is considering $14 million dollars in budgets cuts for the 2023-2024 school year.
Board members discussed the cuts at their study session meeting on Tuesday.
RPS' Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said financial shortfalls from state and federal funding and slow enrollment growth is the reason why cuts are needed.
Some of those cuts include a 5% reduction in teaching positions, which would eliminate roughly 77 teaching positions in the district.
The impacts of the staff cutbacks could mean a higher teacher to student ratio.
Education Support Professional jobs would be cut by at least 42 positions as well.
Pekel said he believes the board should continue to move ahead with the cuts.
"My recommendation is that despite the prospect of potential increases in state funding this board not turn back from the strategy put the district on last year to achieve structural balance and that will continue to be my recommendation and I believe it is the direction you gave me last year and I recommend we still stay the course while still being responsive and utilize those funds on behalf of students," Pekel said.
The cost to participate in extracurricular activities, as well as the cost to attend them, could also increase by 20%, which is a move Board Director Justin Cook is worried about.
"My concern is that actually the enrollment in these programs would decline and when I think about applying an equitable lens to the impact of some of the proposals here I think that this one potentially could have an outsized impact on exactly the community of students that we really want to give every opportunity to," Cook said.
The board will continue to discuss the potential cuts at their meeting on Feb. 7.
