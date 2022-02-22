Rochester says problems with city council broadcasts could continue for months

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated. Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&