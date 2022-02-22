Rochester says problems with city council broadcasts could continue for months

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says problems viewing city council meetings and study sessions could continue until the summer.
City officials say recent broadcasts of the meetings and study sessions over public access channels and the city’s web-based livestream have been disrupted by issues with technology and equipment. The disruptions are expected to continue until a transition to new equipment and software is completed.
“Through this transition period, the City will continue to evaluate remote access options and address issues to the best of our ability,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “City teammates sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these inconsistencies cause residents, businesses, and visitors, and are grateful for the community’s patience as we move through this transition.”
Because of the disruptions, the City of Rochester says it intends to offer live access to meetings via the following platforms:
· Zoom
o Call: 1-312-626-6799
o Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192
o Passcode: 162027
· Public Access Channels 180/188 via Spectrum and Channel 80 via MetroNet
· City Web-Based Livestream Platform