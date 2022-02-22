Rochester says problems with city council broadcasts could continue for months

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester says problems with city council broadcasts could continue for months

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester city logo good 2.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says problems viewing city council meetings and study sessions could continue until the summer. 

City officials say recent broadcasts of the meetings and study sessions over public access channels and the city’s web-based livestream have been disrupted by issues with technology and equipment.  The disruptions are expected to continue until a transition to new equipment and software is completed. 

“Through this transition period, the City will continue to evaluate remote access options and address issues to the best of our ability,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish.  “City teammates sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these inconsistencies cause residents, businesses, and visitors, and are grateful for the community’s patience as we move through this transition.” 

Because of the disruptions, the City of Rochester says it intends to offer live access to meetings via the following platforms: 

·        Zoom 

o   Call: 1-312-626-6799 

o   Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 

o   Passcode: 162027 

·        Public Access Channels 180/188 via Spectrum and Channel 80 via MetroNet 

·        City Web-Based Livestream Platform 