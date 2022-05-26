Rochester says owners of The Castle have defaulted on their deal with the City

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says the developers behind The Castle have defaulted on their agreement with the city.
A November 2017 deal had the City sell the historic Rochester Armory building at a reduced price and create a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for Castle Community LLC. In exchange, the new owners of The Castle promised to provide space for arts and cultural activities and events on the second and third floor of the building.
The City of Rochester says it notified developers in November 2021 they had failed to live up to their part of the bargain and gave them an extension to try again. The City says it received a letter on March 31 from the developers that their efforts to meet the terms of the agreement had failed.
Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage sent a letter to the developers on Thursday notifying them they are now officially considered in default and “the City may pursue any legal remedies available in law or equity.”