Rochester Salvation Army serves its annual community Thanksgiving meal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thanksgiving is a day to eat all our favorite dishes and sides but also one aimed at giving back.
Thursday volunteers at the Salvation Army are serving up all the trimmings including turkey, gravy, stuffing, and of course, pumpkin pie.
The Salvation Army prepared to serve at least 200 people, preparing several days in advanced cooking and carving turkeys and whipping up side dishes.
To get all that done 25 volunteers jumped in to lend a hand.
The Salvation Army serves a hot meal to the community every weekday, but they created this special holiday meal today for a chance to open their doors to those in need, so they can enjoy the holiday too.
“We get a lot of people who want to come in and have a place to go on the holiday, somebody to sit with and enjoy their meal with, and we're glad to be able to provide that for the community,” says Major Cornell Voeller.
Major Cornell adds he is thankful for his family. Moving from place to place with the Salvation Army, he has only been in Rochester for a few months and they still make time to visit and be together for the holiday.
“Just the specialness of having Thanksgiving . Finding something in your lives you're thankful and grateful for, even if it's just being able to come here join us and sit next to a friend or new friend and enjoy a meal.”
The salvation army serves meals Monday through Friday and is always welcoming volunteers. They also plan to serve a community meal on Christmas Day.