Rochester Salvation Army sees over 500 visits to food shelf in August

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Salvation Army has reported seeing over 500 visits to their food shelf in August.
While the Salvation Army said that seeing a higher number of visitors to the food shelf is normal in August, they haven’t seen this many looking families looking for help with food insecurity for years.
Rochester Salvation Army program director says, "It was a very busy month for us. That's probably one of our higher months that we've had in many years and we were able to serve about 16,000 pounds of food during that time."
In order to keep the food shelf stocked, the Rochester Salvation Army relies on community donations, food drives and a partnership with Channel One Food Bank. They say that the restocks for Monday end up lasting only until Tuesday.
He says, "I just think also the need has been so high in the community too because of food prices around town."
If you’re interested in making a food donation, the Salvation Army is currently accepting non-perishable food. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Social Services Center.