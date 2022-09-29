Rochester Salvation Army ready to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Salvation Army is prepping for Hurricane Ian's massive fallout and the services that will be required once the storm subsides.
Corps Officer Cornell Voeller said local nonprofits that are near the storm will assist first before volunteers head south to help with cleanup.
Voeller said the nonprofit is currently asking trained emergency disaster volunteers if they want to go on a two week deployment to help.
Voeller said there are around 10 volunteers on the list so far.
People who want to help should do so by making a financial donation, according to Voeller.
"We use cash donations to buy things locally to help that local economy get back on their feet and anyone who sends a donation here to the Rochester Salvation Army and earmarks it for the Florida disaster, it will go directly there," Voeller said.
Click here to find out how you can donate.