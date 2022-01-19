 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state
tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is
also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday
morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Salvation Army not seeing uptick in people stopping by for warmth

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The weather might be freezing out but even with single digit temperatures outside, The Salvation Army in Rochester is not seeing an uptick in people stopping by for warmth.

Major Lisa Mueller says she is not seeing more people stop by  for warmth because once unsheltered guests find a place to stay, they typically hunker down.

Mueller also says if someone is homeless they don't want to carry their stuff around in this weather.

She also thinks the pandemic is another reason why less people are coming by to warm up.

"We could see alot of people hanging out all day, maybe 100-110 different people throughout the day, never all at the same time but in and out," explains Mueller.  "Covid has changed alot of things but it especially has changed the lifestyle of our unsheltered guests."

Other places in Rochester including The Landing are seeing an uptick in unsheltered guests. According to owner Dan Fifield they're overall busy but on sunny days, less people are stopping by because of the sunshine. 

Recommended for you