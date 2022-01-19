Rochester Salvation Army not seeing uptick in people stopping by for warmth

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The weather might be freezing out but even with single digit temperatures outside, The Salvation Army in Rochester is not seeing an uptick in people stopping by for warmth.
Major Lisa Mueller says she is not seeing more people stop by for warmth because once unsheltered guests find a place to stay, they typically hunker down.
Mueller also says if someone is homeless they don't want to carry their stuff around in this weather.
She also thinks the pandemic is another reason why less people are coming by to warm up.
"We could see alot of people hanging out all day, maybe 100-110 different people throughout the day, never all at the same time but in and out," explains Mueller. "Covid has changed alot of things but it especially has changed the lifestyle of our unsheltered guests."
Other places in Rochester including The Landing are seeing an uptick in unsheltered guests. According to owner Dan Fifield they're overall busy but on sunny days, less people are stopping by because of the sunshine.