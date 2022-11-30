Rochester Salvation Army looking for more Red Kettle Bell Ringing volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the time of year again… and the Rochester Salvation Army is still in need of red kettle bell ringers for the holiday season.
The Salvation Army says there are 9,000 hours of bell ringing available to the community this year. So far, about 3,200 hours have been filled and they are hoping to fill even more hours before Christmas Eve.
Major Candace Voeller says often people are more generous when they see people out at the kettles ringing the bells.
“For a community giving back it's really one person at a time deciding that they want to do something to make a difference and when several and many people decide to do that it makes a huge impact on how we're able to help one another when they're in need,” she says.
This year the Rochester Salvation Army is hoping to reach a goal of $1.1 million dollars.
All of the money raised goes to serve residents in Olmsted County providing support for housing needs, food, rental assistance and various other programs.
“We're very much a community that cares for its own so when we see someone in need we want to jump in and see what we can do.”
There are 23 kettle locations throughout the area.
For information on how to become a bell ringer, click here.