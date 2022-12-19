 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. Confidence continues to increase for a
significant multi- faceted event including possible blizzard
conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Travel could be
dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme
cold is expected as well and wind chills will fall to 20 to 40
below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester Salvation Army in need of support

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rochester Salvation Army is still looking for donations to help people in the community. Anything to help keep people warm is welcome, from snow boots to blankets.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.

“There’s a-a significant number of people that are really just struggling this year, trying to recover from the pandemic, trying to deal with high inflation, and these cold temperatures really don’t help, especially the people that-that are homeless in this community or that don’t have a consistent place to go, don’t have reliable heat, and, you know, all the other basic needs that we’ll-a lot of us take for granted," Snapp said.

If you'd like to give new or gently-used items to The Salvation Army Social Services Center, you can drop them off Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

