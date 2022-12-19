Rochester Salvation Army in need of support

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.
“There’s a-a significant number of people that are really just struggling this year, trying to recover from the pandemic, trying to deal with high inflation, and these cold temperatures really don’t help, especially the people that-that are homeless in this community or that don’t have a consistent place to go, don’t have reliable heat, and, you know, all the other basic needs that we’ll-a lot of us take for granted," Snapp said.
If you'd like to give new or gently-used items to The Salvation Army Social Services Center, you can drop them off Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.