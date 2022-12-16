Rochester Salvation Army gives an update on this year's "Red Kettle" campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You've probably heard those bells ringing, so you know the Rochester Salvation Army needs your support. More volunteers are still needed to watch over their red kettles and inspire people to donate. The goal is to receive $1.1 million in donations this Christmas season. Money gained from the "Red Kettle" campaign not only helps supply toys and food to families during the holiday season, it also helps fund Rochester Salvation Army's programs all year round.
“Christmas is a season of giving. It’s great time for families or individuals to volunteer, to give back, to know that what they’re doing is going to help someone right here in their community not only to have a-a better Christmas but hopefully to-to improve their lives as well," Major Cornell Voeller of The Salvation Army said.
The "Red Kettle" campaign will continue through Christmas Eve. Today and tomorrow, Mayo Clinic will match all kettle donations throughout Olmsted County up to $50,000.