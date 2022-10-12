 Skip to main content
Rochester Salvation Army distributes more than 800 coats for those in need this winter

  • Updated
  • 0

It's almost time for Med City community members to start thinking about breaking out their winter coats.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army's annual coat distribution was Wednesday. 

The organization held a coat drive last week to gear up for this day and they were able to collect more than eight hundred coats on Saturday. 

It wasn't just coats and jackets, it's all the winter necessities - hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, and boots. 

It's open to any one who is in need of a coat for themselves or family members. Volunteers walked them through to  help them find what they need. 

“We know Minnesota winters get cold, and as we are coming into mid October we know that temps are dropping and so we want kids to be able to go outside and enjoy being outside without being cold,” says Salvation Army Major Candace Voeller.  

She adds it's important they help those in need stay warm this winter. 

“We know there's folks that are living outside living that need warmth - we want to make sure our homeless population also has and coats and hats and boots and things to make it through the winter.” 

The Salvation Army is also preparing to lend a helping hand through this holiday season with free meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. 

Applications for its 'Toy and Joy' Christmas assistance program open on November 1st. 

The coat drive was made possible by sponsors Remax, Two Men and a Truck, and KIMT News 3.

