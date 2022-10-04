Rochester Salvation Army deploying counselor to Florida

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army of Rochester will be sending a counselor to Fort Meyers, FL, to aid in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Jessica Bradford will aid in giving hurricane victims emotional and spiritual care, according to the news release.
Bradford has been training for a year and a half to help out in the event of a disaster.
“I’m a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Counselor. I get to work with struggling people every day. This is one more way for me to help people in crisis, and I am so excited to put my boots on the ground and get to work," said Bradford.