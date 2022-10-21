Rochester Salvation Army counselor returns from helping Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been less than one month since Florida felt the devastation of Hurricane Ian. This week one Rochester Salvation Army counselor is back from helping those impacted.
Counselor Jessica Bradford started her deployment in the Fort Myers area providing emotional and spiritual support and making connections during the 14 days spent there.
Of the more than 200 Salvation Army volunteers sent to help with disaster efforts from all over the states, Bradford was the only one from Minnesota.
She spent her time serving meals, aiding in cleanup efforts, and just being a shoulder to lean on.
“But it was just seeing the amount of homes just in shambles when you're pulling up to them. Even though they might not have had a roof on their home there was a family living in a beautiful home sleeping in a tent in their garage just trying to protect their belongings,” she says.
Bradford says the biggest takeaway is people are still struggling with life like fighting cancer, addiction, and other illnesses.
“We have people struggling with grief and loss from their homes and loved ones, but not only that, we have people whose homes were untouched and they're struggling with survivors' guilt like 'Why not my house? Why my neighbors?'” she emphasizes.
She encourages anyone struggling to talk to someone, continue to help each other out, and don't be afraid to ask for help.
So far the Salvation Army has sent 40 mobile units and distributed more than 457,000 meals to those impacted by the hurricane.