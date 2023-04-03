 Skip to main content
Rochester Salvation Army asks for bicycle donations

If your spring cleaning has turned up some used wheels, the organization is hoping you'll consider a donation.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're in the midst of spring cleaning, you may have discovered items you're hoping to clear out. Bicycles are a common way to get around for many of Rochester Salvation Army's clients. That's why the organization is looking for new or gently-used bikes that are adult-sized. Also, bike locks are needed so clients can prevent their new rides from getting stolen. Major Candace Voeller, a major of Rochester Salvation Army, said the donations could make a big difference.

“It helps to offset expenses when people can, you know, individual can use a bicycle. Many people as well that come and use up per-use our services and-and come to The Salvation Army, they don’t have any form of transportation, so a bicycle would be greatly helpful in the spring, summer, and fall months, especially," Major Voeller said.

If you want to donate a bicycle or bike lock, you can drop off the items at The Salvation Army Social Services Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The building is located on 115 First Avenue Northeast in Rochester.

