Rochester Salvation Army asks for bicycle donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're in the midst of spring cleaning, you may have discovered items you're hoping to clear out. Bicycles are a common way to get around for many of Rochester Salvation Army's clients. That's why the organization is looking for new or gently-used bikes that are adult-sized. Also, bike locks are needed so clients can prevent their new rides from getting stolen. Major Candace Voeller, a major of Rochester Salvation Army, said the donations could make a big difference.
“It helps to offset expenses when people can, you know, individual can use a bicycle. Many people as well that come and use up per-use our services and-and come to The Salvation Army, they don’t have any form of transportation, so a bicycle would be greatly helpful in the spring, summer, and fall months, especially," Major Voeller said.
If you want to donate a bicycle or bike lock, you can drop off the items at The Salvation Army Social Services Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The building is located on 115 First Avenue Northeast in Rochester.