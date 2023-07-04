Rochester’s 4th Fest is on, despite the threat of rain

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester’s Fourth of July fireworks have been on a rollercoaster of ‘will it or won’t it’ happen with the potential storms this evening. Rochester Civic Music says in a Facebook post the show will go on, but they are monitoring the weather.
Fireworks have become a Fourth of July staple for many, with communities coming together to watch and celebrate the country’s birthday. Most people take time to go to the fireworks shows in their communities. One Rochester parent told us they’re on the fence about going this year.
Rochester mom Nicole Oertli says, “Yeah, probably, we have two little kids so and our oldest one loves the fireworks so we're pretty excited to take him. He can finally stay up late enough to watch them."
The forecast for the evening includes thunderstorms that may change the plans for the show and these Rochester residents are wary about any possibility of bad weather.
Sean Gracen says, "Yeah, we're not sure. We just need to watch the weather."
Jennifer Spambauer says, "It looks like it's gonna storm about 50% or 70% chance but it might stop in time for the fireworks, it's what I'm hoping."
The city of Rochester is advising attendees to pack rain gear. The city prefers people to wear ponchos over using umbrellas so more people can view the fireworks.