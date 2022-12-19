Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic coming to an end

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic coming to an end

  • Updated
  • 0
Rotary Holiday Classic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A basketball tradition for more than 30 years is coming to an end.

The 2022 Rotary Clubs of Rochester Holiday Classic on December 29 and 30 at the Mayo Civic Center will be the final year for the annual event.  Organizers say increasing costs and changes in the high school basketball landscape are among the reasons for stopping.

The first Rotary Holiday Classic was held in 1988 with eight boys’ teams and through all the tournaments and showcases later, organizers say more than $1 million was raised for youth-focused non-profit groups and organizations.  At its peak, the Rotary Holiday Classic hosted 32 boys and girls high school basketball teams, along with their families and fans, and lasted three days.

In addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars going to numerous area non-profits in grants from Holiday Classic proceeds, more than $80,000 was also donated to local high schools to help support their basketball programs.  A Rochester Rotary basketball court, located in the Mayo Civic Center’s Auditorium, was also funded.

In a statement announcing the end of the event, organizers said:

“As Rochester Rotarians celebrate many years of success of the Rotary Holiday Classic, the event also provided an opportunity for club members to fulfill Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” by volunteering and generating more than $1,040,000 for youth-related organizations from the past 33 Holiday Classics. The Holiday Classic’s success over the years is also a credit to the many sponsors and advertisers, participating teams and coaches, and the families and fans who attended and enjoyed watching great basketball.”

Tags

Recommended for you