Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic coming to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A basketball tradition for more than 30 years is coming to an end.
The 2022 Rotary Clubs of Rochester Holiday Classic on December 29 and 30 at the Mayo Civic Center will be the final year for the annual event. Organizers say increasing costs and changes in the high school basketball landscape are among the reasons for stopping.
The first Rotary Holiday Classic was held in 1988 with eight boys’ teams and through all the tournaments and showcases later, organizers say more than $1 million was raised for youth-focused non-profit groups and organizations. At its peak, the Rotary Holiday Classic hosted 32 boys and girls high school basketball teams, along with their families and fans, and lasted three days.
In addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars going to numerous area non-profits in grants from Holiday Classic proceeds, more than $80,000 was also donated to local high schools to help support their basketball programs. A Rochester Rotary basketball court, located in the Mayo Civic Center’s Auditorium, was also funded.
In a statement announcing the end of the event, organizers said:
“As Rochester Rotarians celebrate many years of success of the Rotary Holiday Classic, the event also provided an opportunity for club members to fulfill Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” by volunteering and generating more than $1,040,000 for youth-related organizations from the past 33 Holiday Classics. The Holiday Classic’s success over the years is also a credit to the many sponsors and advertisers, participating teams and coaches, and the families and fans who attended and enjoyed watching great basketball.”