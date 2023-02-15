Rochester rollover accident injures two Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 in Rochester sends two people to the hospital.
The Minnesota state patrol says Aownyowan Mihmad Noase, 18 of Austin, and Korrena Theresa Wyro, 20 of Dodge Center, were both driving north on Highway 52 when they collided near 16th Street Southwest, rolled, and wound up in the ditch just before 7 pm Wednesday.
Noase and a passenger, Amane Ojulu Cham, 21 of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Wyro was not hurt.
The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.