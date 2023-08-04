Rochester residents reflect on the Rochester Bread Company building demolition

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Bread Company building is in the process of being demolished.
The 1920s art deco style building has been home to a few different businesses over the years. From being the Rochester Bread Company to a workforce center, the building has seen the change of time.
Rochester resident Andrew DIckey says, “It was always a strong building that held up in all sorts of changes, I mean after the bread company it, its become an escape room for a while and a place for a workforce center.”
Nancy Rothen, a Rochester resident, says, “I think maybe that they should've not torn it down and saved the building and just remodeled it, then that would produce less wasted material.”
While the almost 100 year old building hasn’t qualified to be a historic building, it won’t be the last old building to go down in Rochester. To look at what buildings have made the list for the National Register of Historic Places head to the Minnesota Department of Administration State Historic Preservation Office website.