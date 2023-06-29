Rochester residents react to the U.S. Supreme Court ending affirmative action

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6 to 3 to prevent colleges and universities nationwide from explicitly accepting students due to their race.
The Supreme Court ruled the admission processes of the University of North Carolina and Harvard College to be violate the 14th amendment of the Constitution.
The conservative majority believed affirmative action is unfair and the policy stereotypes people based on their race. Across the isle, the democratic minority believed revoking affirmative action will hard underrepresented groups in higher education, such as Blacks and Latinos.
Students can still talk about race and how it impacts their lives on their applications and personal essays.
"I fail to see how we need to get rid of it now since George Floyd has happened. We still have police brutality against minorities. We still have significant biases against people," said Caitlin Domeyer.
"Legally I can understand and that's why we have our supreme court justices and so that they look at the law and what it is and what is not okay. I get that even though I think it could cause problems," said Niesha Conley