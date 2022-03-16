Rochester residents react to possibility of daylight saving time year-round

WASHINGTON (AP) – The senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the united states next year.
Some people in the Med city are all for year-round daylight saving time. Some early risers are afraid of losing morning sunlight.
The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.
But the bill still needs approval from the house, and the signature of president Joe Biden, to become law.
Rochester resident Leroy Wood drives a school bus. He says if this were to pass, the biggest challenge for him would be dark mornings in the winter time.
“We're 3/4ths of the way through our route before it actually starts to get light. To see everybody to make sure the kids aren't running out in front of you, it's kind of a concern when it's dark. >
Others KIMT spoke to say they are on board with potential change.
“I’m in favor of it, like I said I'm a morning person, but I would appreciate the evening hours lasting longer,” says Rochester resident Ken Aalderks.
About a week ago, the House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing about the bill.
The proposal will now go to the house for a vote.
Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already voted to standardize daylight saving time.