Rochester residents react to expected end of city-wide indoor mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's city-wide indoor mask mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Ahead of its expected end, KIMT News 3 spoke with residents about how they feel about it wrapping up.
"I think it's great. Maybe we're finally getting somewhere in this," says Diane Holtan. However, although masks will no longer be required, she thinks she'll sometimes still wear one. "I think it depends on where I'm going to be."
Some University of Minnesota Rochester students KIMT spoke with think the mask mandate should stay. "It's kind of weird because why is it ending tonight when there's still so many numbers of COVID cases rising? It feels weird because as students, we are required to wear masks so it will be weird to see other people around us not wearing any and us being required to," says Nina Keyza.
An indoor mask mandate has been in place at UMR since early August, so the students say they're used to it at this point.
"At first it was like kind of annoying, not going to lie. Because we had to put on the masks but after a while, you don't even think about it. You just put on a mask and go. It's not even such a big deal or a big issue because you have to remember you're protecting yourself against COVID and you're protecting others around you and you don't know what's going on in people's lives, so it's just extra protection," explains Melphis Mathenge.
Currently, COVID-19 transmission risk in the City of Rochester is high. This according to the indicator on the city's website. It was last updated on Feb. 4.