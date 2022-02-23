Rochester residents evaluate how RPT bus service is faring

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is looking into ways to improve its public transit services.
Staff members are in the process of developing an updated five-year transit plan, and have been gathering feedback on how the city's current bus system is faring. Data collected from hundreds of survey responses, conversations with community members, and other engagement efforts suggest fixed bus route service is generally doing a good job of providing convenient, easy-to-use transportation for a high percentage of residents.
Fixed-route riders expressed the most interest in seeing higher-frequency bus service. Riders of the ZIPS paratransit service, meanwhile, are hoping to see improvements to on-time pickup, longer hours of operation, and travel time to their destinations.
The city is working to develop system improvement recommendations based on this input. However, with most responses coming from existing RPT riders, Rochester City Council Member Nick Campion says he'd like the updated transit plan to incorporate the views of other Med City residents.
"I'm disappointed to see that we only heard from 30% of people that have not used the [RPT bus service] platform, because I already think that we do not have enough people on the platform. So this should be extremely concerning to us, in my mind," Campion said during a study session Monday.
Once system improvements are drafted by city staff, community members will have a chance to offer feedback before they're reviewed by the Rochester City Council.