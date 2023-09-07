Rochester residents can return their lawns to a more natural state

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Residents can now apply for a natural landscape exemption to Rochester’s tall grass and weed ordinance.
The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department says vegetation is normally not allowed to exceed 12 inches in height but the Natural Landscape permit allows residents to create a more pollinator-friendly environment of native grasses around their homes.
“The Natural Landscape permit application only takes a few minutes to fill out and is completely free,” says Alison Litchy, Rochester Parks and Recreation Forestry Supervisor. “In a recent survey we learned that 73% of the residents of Rochester expressed that protecting pollinators was very important, and this permit allows for an alternate biodiverse pollinator-friendly lawn.”
To apply, submit the Natural Landscape permit online application, or call 507-328-2515.
Rochester residents interested in learning more about the importance of pollinators and native plants, as well as how to design and install a variety of pollinator habitats can find guides, workshops and trainings from Blue Thumb's Learning webpage. For more in-depth information about projects and support available to both urban and rural residents, visit the Minnesota’s Board of Water & Soil Resources Pollinator & Biodiversity webpage.
For financial support, all Minnesota residents are eligible to apply for Lawns to Legumes (L2L) Individual Support which offers assistance for planning and designing pollinator plantings as well as up to $400 in reimbursement funding to cover eligible costs associated with establishing native pollinator habitats in residential yards.