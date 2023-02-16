Rochester residents asked to comment on splash pad improvements for McQuillan Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to provide feedback on a planned splash pad and other potential improvements at McQuillan Park.
“We are excited to bring this project forward. As construction comes to a close on the first splash pad at Lincolnshire Park, we will begin this work at McQuillan,” says Paul Widman, Director of the Rochester Parks & Recreation Department. “This is a great example of the positive impact the park referendum is having on our ability to deliver amenities and improvements to the community.”
City officials say the McQuillan Park splash pad project will be located at the former Longfellow Elementary School site and will be the City of Rochester's second stand-alone aquatics feature of this type. The splash pad will be between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet and will contain a number of water play elements. Other features will include accessible sidewalks, a restroom facility, benches and shade elements. The current budget for the project is $615,000 and will be funded largely by the City of Rochester park referendum, approved by voters in 2020.
The community is being encouraged to provide feedback via a digital Polco survey, which will close on March 21. Two virtual open house events will take place on March 22 and held via Teams. The first will be from Noon-1:00 pm and the second will take place from 6:00-7:00 pm. There will also be an in-person Open House on March 28 at Longfellow Elementary School from 6:30-7:30 pm.
The Parks & Recreation Department says it is seeking input on both the splash pad features and any facilities which may be desirable to the community should the grant be secured. Construction of the improvements will likely start in the spring of 2024, with the opening of the splash pad in 2025. Information about the project can be found here.
The City of Rochester says it is also applying for grant funding through the State Outdoor Recreation Grant Program, which would allow an expansion of the facilities located at the former school site. Some of those potential, grant-funded offerings include basketball courts, playground equipment, a picnic shelter, and ballfield.