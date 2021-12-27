Rochester residents asked to comment on future of Soldiers Field Memorial Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is updating its long term master plan for Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
Community members are invited to comment on the park and any ideas for changes or improvements through an online Polco Survey or by the interactive mapping tool, Social Pinpoint. Both will be accepting comments through mid-January 2020.
“Soldiers Field Memorial Park is one of the most active parks in our system,” says Mike Nigbur, Parks & Forestry Division Head. “We encourage the community to get involved and participate in engagement opportunities on this important project, as it will provide the direction on the long-term vision and strategies to achieve this updated vision for the park.”
Voters approved a 2020 referendum on improving Rochester’s parks. City officials say the updated Solider Field Memorial Park Master Plan will direct what improvements will be made with this funding in the next 5 years, and what improvements should be considered when funding is available in 10 to 15 years. Some of the possible improvements include:
§ Pool house renovation
§ New picnic shelter
§ River overlook area
§ Additional tennis court
§ Expanded trail network
§ Evaluate the presence of golf